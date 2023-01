Arsenal have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, if they seal a first north London derby victory away at the 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' later.

Newcastle are at home to Fulham this afternoon.

***

Advertisement

Celtic continued their defence of the Scottish League Cup by beating Kilmarnock 2-nil to reach a sixth final in seven years.

Standing in their way will be either 28-time winners Rangers or Aberdeen, who contest the other semi-final this afternoon.