Arsenal Gunning Without 20 Goal Striker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits the club don't have a 20 goal a season striker, but he feels other players can step up.

The Gunners are looking to win a first Premier League title in 20 years.

Arteta feels there are more goals in his attacking players.



Japanese international Wataru Endo is set to join Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to increase his options in midfield.

The 30 year old is to move from Stuttgart for 16 million pounds.

Luton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich.

The Dutchman provides experience to the Premier League newcomers, having made over 200 appearances in the top flight.