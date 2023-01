Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side's performance in their 2-nil win over Tottenham in yesterday's north London derby.

The result puts the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta says his players put in an impressive display

Elsewhere, Newcastle moved back up to third with a 1-nil win over Fulham.

And Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter with a 1-nil win at home to Crystal Palace.