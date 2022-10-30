Arsenal back on top of Premier League

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after thrashing bottom side Nottingham Forest 5-nil.
Reiss Nelson scored twice as they moved back two points clear of champions Manchester City.
Forest remain three points from safety.
