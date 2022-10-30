Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal back on top of Premier League

Oct 30, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal back on top of Premier League Arsenal back on top of Premier League
Share this article

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League after thrashing bottom side Nottingham Forest 5-nil.

Reiss Nelson scored twice as they moved back two points clear of champions Manchester City.

Forest remain three points from safety.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus