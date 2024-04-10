Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal and City Both Grab Draws

Apr 10, 2024 10:26 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal and City Both Grab Draws
Both of last night’s Champions League quarter-finals are delicately poised after a goal-laden pair of first legs.

It finished Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 3 at the Bernabeu.

While Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Boss Mikel Arteta believes his side were below-par against Bayern Munich.

He says despite not being at their best they showed character to get a positive result.

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Josko Gvardiol got the goals in Spain for Man City
Boss Pep Guardiola insists it's a good result despite them twice giving up the lead.

