Another Sellout Expected As Kerry Welcome Undefeated Galway

Apr 20, 2023 18:04 By brendan
KERRY FC welcome an undefeated Galway United to Mounthawk park this Friday.

The Galway side have won every game so far this season, including a 9-1 victory over Kerry FC, and sit on top of Division 1 with 27 points.

Despite being in their debut season, Kerry FC have enjoyed one of the best home crowd supports across the league. Announcing their average attendance so far in 2023 has been a staggering 1'194 out of a possible 1'200 attendance in Mounthawk Park.

Tickets are sold out in the Main stand, north touchline and east terrace for the Galway match with limited tickets available in the North terrace.

