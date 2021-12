This afternoon's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Burnley has been postponed.

It comes after an 'increased amount' of positive Covid-19 tests results within the Aston Villa squad.

It's the sixth Premier League game to be postponed this weekend.

Later, Arsenal take on Leeds at Elland Road.

Kick-off is at half five.

In the Scottish Premiership, leaders Rangers host Dundee United from 3pm.

Livingston go up against Ross County at the same time.