Allianz Football League Finals previews

Division 1
The Allianz Football League Division 1 final between Mayo and Galway is on Sunday, April Second at Croke Park.
In their previous meeting, the teams drew in what was a tightly contested fixture throughout.
Previewing the game is Ollie Turner of Galway Bay FM;
Division 2
Dublin are looking to continue their undefeated streak going into the Division 2 final, facing off against Derry.
Declan Drake of FM104 spoke to us live on the fixture for Dublin;
Division 4
In Division 4, Leinster side Wicklow and Connacht side Sligo go head to head to determine who reaches Division 3 next season.
Looking ahead at the game is Michael Sargent of East Coast FM.
Previewing the match on the Sligo side is Austin O'Callaghan of Ocean FM;