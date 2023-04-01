Advertisement
Sport

Allianz Football League Finals previews

Apr 1, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Allianz Football League Finals previews
Division 1

The Allianz Football League Division 1 final between Mayo and Galway is on Sunday, April Second at Croke Park.

In their previous meeting, the teams drew in what was a tightly contested fixture throughout.

Previewing the game is Ollie Turner of Galway Bay FM;

Division 2

Dublin are looking to continue their undefeated streak going into the Division 2 final, facing off against Derry.

Declan Drake of FM104 spoke to us live on the fixture for Dublin;

Division 4

In Division 4, Leinster side Wicklow and Connacht side Sligo go head to head to determine who reaches Division 3 next season.

Looking ahead at the game is Michael Sargent of East Coast FM.

Previewing the match on the Sligo side is Austin O'Callaghan of Ocean FM;

