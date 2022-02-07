AFCON honours for Senegal

Senegal are the Africa Cup of Nations champions for the first time after a 4-2 penalties victory over Egypt.

Sadio Mane - who missed from the spot after just seven minutes of the final - had the decisive say when he converted in the shoot-out.

His Liverpool teammate Mo Salah did not take a penalty for Egypt, who missed out on a record-extending eighth title.

In the FA Cup non-league side Boreham Wood beat Bournemouth 1-0 to book their place in the fifth round for the first time in their history.

They'll take on Everton and new manager Frank Lampard at Goodison Park in the next round.