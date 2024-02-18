Advertisement
Sport

Adingra Back For Brighton After Success In Africa Cup

Feb 18, 2024 12:35 By radiokerrysport
Adingra Back For Brighton After Success In Africa Cup
Share this article

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Simon Adingra is in their squad for this afternoon's game at the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United after his successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Ivory Coast winger was named young player of the tournament as he helped the hosts to the title last weekend.

De Zerbi, who himself is returning from a touchline ban and dental surgery, says the 22-year-old is a key part of his plans.

Advertisement

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 2-o'clock.

Then at half-past-4 Luton Town host Manchester United at Kennilworth Road.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Liverpool Away To Brighton In WSL
Advertisement
Rangers Bidding To Go Top Of Scottish Premiership
Flexachem KCYMS Edge Closer To Basketball Play-Offs
Advertisement

Recommended

Liverpool Away To Brighton In WSL
Rangers Bidding To Go Top Of Scottish Premiership
Flexachem KCYMS Edge Closer To Basketball Play-Offs
Period of detention extended for men questioned over massive drugs seizure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus