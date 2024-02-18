Adingra Back For Brighton After Success In Africa Cup

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Simon Adingra is in their squad for this afternoon's game at the Premier League's bottom side Sheffield United after his successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Ivory Coast winger was named young player of the tournament as he helped the hosts to the title last weekend.

De Zerbi, who himself is returning from a touchline ban and dental surgery, says the 22-year-old is a key part of his plans.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 2-o'clock.

Then at half-past-4 Luton Town host Manchester United at Kennilworth Road.