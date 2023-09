The Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes has gone to Maud Gonne Spirit.

It was the main event on day 3 of the Listowel Harvest Festival

Kerry's 3-times champion UK flat jockey Oisin Murphy rode a winner aboard the Pat O’Donnell trained Dragon of Malta on his first time to ride in his native county

Winners today

2.05 Starliner 5/2

2.40 Racing Royalty 11/2

3.15 Dragon of Malta 10/3 f

3.50 Maud Gonne Spirit 80/1

4.25 Nor Time Nor Tide 9/4

5.00 Spanish Tenor 16/1

5.35