7 Irish boxers looking to upgrade bronze medals at Euros

Oct 21, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
7 Irish boxers looking to upgrade bronze medals at Euros
An incredible seven Irish boxers are looking to upgrade their bronze medals at the European Elite Women's Championships in Montenegro today.

The first into semi-final action is Westport's Shannon Sweeney who faces Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova in the 48-k-g division.

There's a rematch from the Olympics as Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh takes on Italy's Irma Testa.

Then it's the turn of Amy Broadhurst, with Croatia's Sara Beram her opponent in the light welterweight semi-finals.

In the light-middleweight semis, Tina Desmond faces Italian Melissa Gemini.

The first bout of the evening session sees Caitlin Fryers take on Anakhanim Ismayilova of Azerbaijan in the light-flyweight semi-finals.

Then Olympic lightweight champion Kellie Harrington faces Kosovo's Donjeta.

And Ireland's last boxer between the ropes is middleweight Aoife O'Rourke, who goes up against Swede Love Holgersson.

