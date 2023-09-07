6 Irish Rowers Book Their Place In Olympics

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have secured their place at next year's Olympics.

The Irish pair won their lightweight double sculls semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade this morning.

Two other Irish crews have also booked their places in Paris.

The Women's Pair of Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finished second in their semi-final to progress to Saturday's final.

And the Men's Pair of Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney also progressed thanks to a second place finish.