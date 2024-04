Four Irish boxers can upgrade their guaranteed bronze medals at the European Championships this afternoon.

First up, Shannon Sweeney faces Anush Grigoryan of Armenia in the light-flyweight semi-finals.

Shortly afterwards, Kellie Harrington goes up against Serbian lightweight Natalia Shadrina.

Advertisement

Aoife O’Rourke has a middleweight semi-final against Turkey’s Bushra Ishildar.

And Niamh Fay faces Romania’s Lacramioara Perijoc in the bantamweight semis.