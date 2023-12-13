Arsenal were already through to the last-16 as group winners but finished their campaign with a 1-all draw at PSV Eindhoven.
Mikel Arteta's says he's happy with their position,
Advertisement
Arsenal were already through to the last-16 as group winners but finished their campaign with a 1-all draw at PSV Eindhoven.
Mikel Arteta's says he's happy with their position,
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus