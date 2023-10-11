Irelands' Ferguson says he's "fully fit and excited" ahead of Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Evan Ferguson says he's fully fit and excited to play a part in the Republic of Ireland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 18-year-old Meath native missed out on their games against France and the Netherlands last month with a minor injury.

Stephen Kenny's side continue their preparations in Dublin today ahead of hosting Greece on Friday before facing Gibraltar in Faro on Monday.

Advertisement

Ferguson says he's raring to go.

Gibraltar will use their friendly with Wales tonight as final preparation for that game against Ireland next week.

Advertisement

Kick-off in Wrexham is at 7:45.

After losing to Bohemians in the FAI Cup semi-finals last weekend, Galway United returned to winning ways last night.

John Caulfield's side beat Waterford 3-1 at Eamonn Deacy Park in the First Division.

Advertisement

Galway have already been confirmed as champions, while Waterford remain in second.

Manchester United and PSG played out a 1-all draw in the second round of qualifying for the Women's Champions League last night.

Melvine Malard's second half equaliser means it's all square heading into the second leg of the tie in Paris next week.

Advertisement

England defender Harry Maguire says David Beckham reached out to support him after he suffered abuse during last month's friendly against Scotland.

Maguire's struggled for form over the last year, and was stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United.

With Beckham's experience of fighting through difficult times on the pitch, Maguire says he was "touched" by his phone call.

