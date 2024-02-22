3 Kerry Players Named In U18 Womens Six Nations Squad

3 Kerry players have been named in the Irish U18 Womens squad.

Ava O’Malley, Fia Whelan and Emma Dunican who all play for Killarney RFC, have now been included in the Ireland Women’s squad for the forthcoming U18 Six Nations festival in Wales.

Earlier this month, the trio became Munster league champions with Killarney RFC before starring for the Munster U18s for the inter provincial series.

Ava O’Malley, Fia Whelan and Emma Dunican are the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Killarney RFC members to make an Ireland womens squad, following Lily Morris who won her first U18 caps in 2022.

Lily Morris is eligible for selection with the Ireland Womens U20 squad which will be announced in the next few weeks.