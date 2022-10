Caitlin Fryers is the latest Irish boxer to secure a final place at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

She won her light-flyweight semi-final by unanimous decision.

Fryers, Tina Desmond and Amy Broadhurst will all box for gold tomorrow in Montenegro.

Advertisement

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke could still join them, with semi-finals still to come this evening.

However, Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh both lost their respective semi-finals earlier today.