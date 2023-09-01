Advertisement
2nd for Kerry rower in European final

Sep 1, 2023 17:24 By radiokerrysport
2nd for Kerry rower in European final
Kerry's Monika Dukarska has finished second in the Women’s Singles final at the European Coastal Rowing Championships in France.

The Killorglin lady was 3rd in her heat earlier today.

