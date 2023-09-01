2nd for Kerry rower in European final

Kerry's Monika Dukarska has finished second in the Women’s Singles final at the European Coastal Rowing Championships in France.
The Killorglin lady was 3rd in her heat earlier today.
Advertisement
Kerry's Monika Dukarska has finished second in the Women’s Singles final at the European Coastal Rowing Championships in France.
The Killorglin lady was 3rd in her heat earlier today.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus