2023 First Division Schedule Released

Kerry FC have discovered their full season of fixtures.

The schedule has been released for the SSE Airtricity Mens First Division 2023 season.

Round 1 sees Kerry welcome their nearest neighbour Cobh Ramblers on the 17th of February while Round 2 they will travel to the east coast to face Bray Wanderers.

Advertisement

Round 3 sets up another home Munster derby for Kerry FC as they host Treaty United.

Supporters of the Kingdom may have to adjust their parade plans next year as Kerry FC travel away to Wexford on March 17th. After a 36 game season they’ll hope the make the playoffs which begin on the 24th of October with the playoff-final on November 5th.

The relegation play-off will take place the following week on November 12th.