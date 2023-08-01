2 more groups to conclude at World Cup today

Two Group E matches are just about to get underway at the Women's World Cup.

The United States are up against Portugal, while the Netherlands are taking on Vietnam.

The US and the Netherlands occupied the top two spots in the group ahead of kick-off.

From 11, England can book their place in the knockout stage.

They know a meeting with Nigeria awaits if they get the better of China in Group D.

The other game sees Denmark take on Haiti in Perth.

The Republic of Ireland squad and management will fly home from Australia later today.

Their campaign came to an end yesterday following a nil-all draw with Nigeria in Group B.

A homecoming event is scheduled to take place in Dublin on Thursday.

Ireland's next competitive fixture is against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in the Nations League next month.