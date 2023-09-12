Advertisement
Sport

2 Irish meetings today

Sep 12, 2023 10:18 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish meetings today
Share this article

There's an all-flat card at Galway this evening, with the first of eight races off at ten-to-4.

And the beach at Laytown hosts its annual meeting today.

A six race card begins at quarter-to-5.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Advertisement
Longford "extremely confident" alleged incident in Kerry game "did not occur"
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Longford "extremely confident" alleged incident in Kerry game "did not occur"
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Pogba could be facing four year ban
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus