2 Irish cards today

Wexford hosts a rearranged national hunt card this afternoon, with the first off at 12.20.
At Dundalk, the all-weather track has an eight-race programme commencing at twenty-to-5.
Advertisement
Wexford hosts a rearranged national hunt card this afternoon, with the first off at 12.20.
At Dundalk, the all-weather track has an eight-race programme commencing at twenty-to-5.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus