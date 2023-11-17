Advertisement
Sport

2 Irish cards today

Nov 17, 2023 07:42 By radiokerrysport
2 Irish cards today
Wexford hosts a rearranged national hunt card this afternoon, with the first off at 12.20.

At Dundalk, the all-weather track has an eight-race programme commencing at twenty-to-5.

