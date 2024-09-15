Advertisement
News

Youth mental health charity climbs Carauntoohil today

Sep 15, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrynews
A youth mental health charity organised an event to raise funds for their charity.

A Lust for Life set up by Paula McLoughlin and Niall 'Bressie' Breslin focuses on preventative mental health education for children.

"The Rising” fundraiser saw campaigners canoe 300km down the River Shannon on Friday, cycle 160km from Limerick to Killarney yesterday and climb the Devils Ladder on Carauntoohil today.

Co-founder Paula McLoughlin explains the concept of their charity.

Donation link for charity: www.alustforlife.com/therising

