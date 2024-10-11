Advertisement
News

Young woman enters guilty plea to dangerous driving causing death of man in mid-Kerry

Oct 11, 2024 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Young woman enters guilty plea to dangerous driving causing death of man in mid-Kerry
Share this article

A young Killorglin woman has signed a guilty plea to dangerous driving causing the death of a man in mid-Kerry last year.

29-year-old Jade Moriarty of Muingaphuca, Killorglin, faces one charge relating to the collision on 3rd September 2023.

Patrick ‘Elvis’ Murphy of Upper Tullig, Killorglin, and formerly of Cahersiveen, was killed when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road last September.

Advertisement

29-year-old Ms Moriarty has been charged with dangerous driving causing Mr Murphy’s death.

Her solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, had asked at a previous court sitting whether the DPP would accept Ms Moriarty being sent forward on a signed plea, and the court was told the DPP would accept this.

At Cahersiveen District Court yesterday, the book of evidence against her was served on her solicitor Mr O’Connell.

Advertisement

Ms Moriarty entered a signed plea of guilty to the single charge, and Mr O’Connell explained the significance of the plea to her in court.

She was remanded on continuing bail to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to affirm her plea and for finalisation of her case.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March
Advertisement
UHK holding remembrance service this weekend for people who've lost baby
Expert appointed to support UNESCO world heritage nomination for Valentia
Advertisement

Recommended

40 dementia and alzheimer’s deaths recorded in Kerry between October and March
Castleisland Autumn Special Bingo Tuesday 15th October
St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland’s Annual Christmas Blitz
Kerry at Wexford tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus