A young Killorglin woman has signed a guilty plea to dangerous driving causing the death of a man in mid-Kerry last year.

29-year-old Jade Moriarty of Muingaphuca, Killorglin, faces one charge relating to the collision on 3rd September 2023.

Patrick ‘Elvis’ Murphy of Upper Tullig, Killorglin, and formerly of Cahersiveen, was killed when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road last September.

29-year-old Ms Moriarty has been charged with dangerous driving causing Mr Murphy’s death.

Her solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, had asked at a previous court sitting whether the DPP would accept Ms Moriarty being sent forward on a signed plea, and the court was told the DPP would accept this.

At Cahersiveen District Court yesterday, the book of evidence against her was served on her solicitor Mr O’Connell.

Ms Moriarty entered a signed plea of guilty to the single charge, and Mr O’Connell explained the significance of the plea to her in court.

She was remanded on continuing bail to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to affirm her plea and for finalisation of her case.