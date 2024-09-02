Advertisement
Woman appears in court charged with dangerous driving causing death of mid-Kerry man

Sep 2, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
A 29-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a man in mid-Kerry last year.

Jade Moriarty of Muingaphuca, Killorglin, faces a single charge relating to the collision on 3rd September last year.

Patrick ‘Elvis’ Murphy of Upper Tullig, Killorglin, and formerly of Cahersiveen, was killed when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road last September.

29-year-old Jade Moriarty has now been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Murphy.

At Tralee District Court, Garda Donncha O’Brien gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, and he said Ms Moriarty made no reply when the single charge was put to her.

Inspector Tim O’Keeffe sought to remand Ms Moriarty on bail to Cahersiveen District Court on September 12th for the service of the book of evidence.

Her solicitor Pádraig O’Connell asked if there was provision for Ms Moriarty to be sent forward on a signed plea, and the court was told the DPP has indicated it would accept a signed plea.

Mr O’Connell told the court he was not indicating whether his client would be entering a signed plea until the book of evidence is available.

Ms Moriarty was remanded to Cahersiveen District Court on 12th September for the book of evidence to be served, and was admitted to bail on her own bond of €100.

