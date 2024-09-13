Advertisement
Young Tralee man to admit money laundering over €22,000

Sep 13, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Young Tralee man to admit money laundering over €22,000
A young Tralee man is to plead guilty to three counts of money laundering to the total value of over €22,000.

21-year-old Brian Cassidy of Alderwood Road, Tralee, appeared in Tralee District Court before Judge David Waters.

Mr Cassidy was served with the book of evidence against him in court.

Sergeant Chris Manton said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed he stand trial on indictment, but the DPP also consents to Mr Cassidy being sent forward on a signed plea.

Mr Cassidy faces three charges within the book of evidence.

These allege that he engaged in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing, or using property of varying values in January and February 2021, while knowing, believing, or being reckless as to whether the property is the proceeds of criminal conduct.

These are money laundering charges, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The first count relates to an allegation of money laundering of €4,900 on dates between 19th January and 22nd January 2021.

The second alleges money laundering of almost €11,900 between 5th February and 3rd March 2021, and the third alleges money laundering of almost €5,300 between 17th and 18th February 2021.

In Tralee District Court, Mr Cassidy’s solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he is entering a signed plea to all matters.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court, where he’ll be formally arraigned and sentenced.

