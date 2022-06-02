Advertisement
News

Young mid-Kerry family who lost parents to cancer hope to purchase home within weeks

Jun 2, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Young mid-Kerry family who lost parents to cancer hope to purchase home within weeks Young mid-Kerry family who lost parents to cancer hope to purchase home within weeks
Share this article

A young Milltown family, who lost both their parents to cancer within the space of five months, hope to purchase their family home within a couple of weeks.

Elaine Clifford passed away in August last year and her husband Padraig was diagnosed with cancer a short time after and lost his battle in January.

They left behind four sons - 21-year-old Patrick, 14-year-old Jack, Andrew who’s aged eight and Conor who’s five-years-old.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the boys purchase their family home and secure their future; over €380,000 has been raised.

The boys’ grandfather James Clifford says he is so grateful to everyone who donated:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus