Young mid-Kerry family who lost parents to cancer hope to purchase home within weeks

A young Milltown family, who lost both their parents to cancer within the space of five months, hope to purchase their family home within a couple of weeks.

Elaine Clifford passed away in August last year and her husband Padraig was diagnosed with cancer a short time after and lost his battle in January.

They left behind four sons - 21-year-old Patrick, 14-year-old Jack, Andrew who’s aged eight and Conor who’s five-years-old.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the boys purchase their family home and secure their future; over €380,000 has been raised.

The boys’ grandfather James Clifford says he is so grateful to everyone who donated: