A young man, who died in a crash outside Listowel, will be laid to rest today.

19-year-old Michael Hennessey from Billeragh, Listowel died when the car he was driving collided with a roadside tree in the townland of Ballinruddery on Sunday.

His requiem Mass will take place at 3 o’clock this afternoon in St Mary's Church, Listowel.

Advertisement

His funeral details can be seen here:

https://www.radiokerry.ie/death-notices/michael-hennessy-291183