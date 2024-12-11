Advertisement
Young man killed in crash near Glenflesk on Sunday named

Dec 11, 2024
Young man killed in crash near Glenflesk on Sunday named
Rory James Craig
The man in his twenties, who was killed in a car crash near Glenflesk on Sunday, has been named.

Rory James Craig from Togher in Cork was involved in a single-car collision on the main Killarney-Cork road at around 7.30 on Sunday morning.

The vehicle went on fire after the impact.

The secondary school in Cork, Bruce College, where he taught music, paid tribute to him today saying "Rory was a talented musician and teacher who has departed from us too young".

A cremation service for Mr Craig will take place at The Island Crematorium in Cork at 1pm tomorrow.

 

