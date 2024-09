Valentia Lifeboat was tasked to go to the assistance of a yacht that got into trouble close to Beginish Island this afternoon.

The alarm was raised around 3.30pm, when the crew contacted the coastguard and reported their engine had failed.

The yacht was close to the rocks at the time, and sea conditions were difficult.

The vessel and its crew of two were towed to safety into Valentia Harbour around a quarter to 5.