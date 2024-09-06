Advertisement
American researchers off Kerry coast hoping to record first great white shark in Irish waters

Sep 6, 2024 13:39 By radiokerrynews
A team of American researchers are undertaking an expedition off the Kerry coast in the search for great white sharks.

US non-profit organisation Ocearch has been exploring the waters around the Kingdom since Monday.

Ocearch's ship, which also serves as a sea laboratory, has been tagged off St Finian’s Bay, Valentia Harbour and Ventry harbour in recent days.

39 species of shark inhabit Irish waters, including basking sharks, which have been spotted in the waters of Páirc Naisiúnta na Mara.

Ocearch is currently anchored off the Blasket Islands where  researchers  are hoping to record the first great white shark in Irish waters.

A link to track the Ocearch vessel and its progress can be found here.

