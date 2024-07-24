Advertisement
News

Technology attached to shark shows animal was hit by boat off Kerry coast

Jul 24, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Technology attached to shark shows animal was hit by boat off Kerry coast
Photo courtesy of Blasket Island Eco Marine Tours (MarineTours.ie)
Share this article

Fit bit style technology attached to a basking shark has revealed how the seven-metre animal was hit by a boat off the Kerry coast.

A scientific team from Trinity College Dublin had fitted the device with an integrated camera to the female basking shark to gather data on the animal.

Only six hours later she was hit by a boat in an area which is part of Páirc Naisiúnta na Mara.

Advertisement

Basking sharks are endangered worldwide and it’s believed there may be only 4,000 left in the Northeast Atlantic.

It’s believed that Ireland may host between 10-20% of basking sharks which are the world’s second largest shark and fish species.

Basking sharks became officially protected in Ireland in 2022.

Advertisement

While the initial boat strike on the shark off the Kerry coast wasn’t fatal, it’s not clear how significant the animal’s injuries were and if she survived.

Nick Payne who’s assistant professor in Trinity College Dublin’s School of Natural Sciences says the incident underlines how vulnerable basking sharks are to boats and highlights the need for greater education to mitigate against such strikes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Diocese of Kerry reported historical safeguarding concern against Bishop Casey to Gardaí and HSE
Advertisement
23 people died from drowning in Kerry over past 5 years
9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year
Advertisement

Recommended

23 people died from drowning in Kerry over past 5 years
Diocese of Kerry reported historical safeguarding concern against Bishop Casey to Gardaí and HSE
Prospect of signed plea for Tralee businessman facing drug and organised crime charges
9% rise in number of complaints made to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus