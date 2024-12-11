Advertisement
News

Wreath-laying ceremony in Tralee this morning marking 17th anniversary of Christie Hennessy death

Dec 11, 2024 08:42 By radiokerrynews
Wreath-laying ceremony in Tralee this morning marking 17th anniversary of Christie Hennessy death
Share this article

A wreath laying ceremony will take place in Tralee this morning to mark the 17th anniversary of the death of Christie Hennessy.

The Tralee singer-songwriter passed away on this date (December 11th) in the year 2007, at the age of 62.

The Kerry native penned songs such as don’t forget your shovel if you’re going to go to work, and hits including messenger boy, remember me, and rollback the clouds.

Advertisement

Tralee MD councillors will lay a wreath in his memory at 9.30am at the Christie Hennessy’s statue in Tralee town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee addict tells court only hope to get clean is to go into prison
Advertisement
Election candidate Michelle Keane jailed for contempt of court
Inland Fisheries Ireland secures conviction against Kerry man for illegal salmon netting
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee addict tells court only hope to get clean is to go into prison
Election candidate Michelle Keane jailed for contempt of court
Inland Fisheries Ireland secures conviction against Kerry man for illegal salmon netting
80% of UHK patients had good or very good hospital experience according to survey
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus