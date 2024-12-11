Wreath-laying ceremony in Tralee this morning marking 17th anniversary of Christie Hennessy death

A wreath laying ceremony will take place in Tralee this morning to mark the 17th anniversary of the death of Christie Hennessy.

The Tralee singer-songwriter passed away on this date (December 11th) in the year 2007, at the age of 62.

The Kerry native penned songs such as don’t forget your shovel if you’re going to go to work, and hits including messenger boy, remember me, and rollback the clouds.

Tralee MD councillors will lay a wreath in his memory at 9.30am at the Christie Hennessy’s statue in Tralee town.