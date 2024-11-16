Advertisement
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel

Nov 16, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
A mass is being held tomorrow (Sunday) in Listowel to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Those who have died on our roads will be remembered at this and a series of other services around the country.

Events have been happening all this week focusing on raising awareness about road crashes, their consequences, and the importance of prevention.

A special memorial mass for World Day of Remembrance is taking place in St Mary's Church, Listowel tomorrow (Sunday) at 9am.

 

