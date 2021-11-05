Works to replace water mains to get under way in Tralee in mid-November

Works to replace 3,700 metres of water mains will get under way in Tralee in the coming weeks.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, will replace the mains in the Ash Hill area of Tralee.

The works will begin in mid-November and are part of Irish Water's national Leakage Reduction Programme.

These works will improve water quality and pressure, provide a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage in the area.

The works, which will be carried out by Ward and Burke Ltd, are expected to be completed in mid-January.

The works will take place in two sections, from the crossroads at Farmer's Bridge south to Lissardboola and on the L2012 from the Farmer's Bridge crossroads, eastbound via Tonreigh for approximately 2.5km.

All of the works will involve replacing old, damaged trunk mains with new modern, ductile iron pipes.

Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water Steven Blennerhassett says these works will deliver a vital water improvement project in the Ash Hill area.

These works will begin as replacement works in Farranfore conclude.

Mr Blennerhassett thanked the people of Kerry and the many commuters travelling through Farranfore each day for their cooperation and patience.

