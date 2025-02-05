Works Cahersiveen regeneration project due to get underway in Q2

Works on a major regeneration project for Cahersiveen are due to get underway in the second quarter of this year.

The update was provided at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council staff stated the project would go to tender by March with construction to start in the second quarter.

Advertisement

The council confirmed the construction stage will take 18-months.

The council told the meeting that funding of €2 million was provided under the Rural Regeneration and Development category 2 funding to advance the planning and design stage of various aspects of the Cahersiveen project.

These include conservation, renovation and extension of the Carnegie Community Building, which has planning approval in place and the detailed design is 90% complete.

Advertisement

Planning approval is also in place for the enhancement of the Fair Green amenity and the introduction of a one-way system for greater connectivity to the town centre.

The detailed design is 90% completed for the development of a waterfront amenity and board walk.

The council also stated that the detailed design for the development of a waterfront amenity and board walk from the South Kerry Greenway to the Marina along the Fertha River, is being finalised.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, preliminary design is completed for a one-way system in Bridge Street, Quay Street and O’Connell Street with planning approval stage to be ran in conjunction with TII Pavement Scheme on the N70.

This project is expected to cost over €8 million in total, with over €6.4 million in funding granted to date.

The information was provided following motions, seeking updates on the Cahersiveen Regeneration Scheme, from Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Cahill and Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae.