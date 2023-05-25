Rural regeneration plans open to public in Cahersiveen today

There’s an open day in Cahersiveen today, regarding the plans for rural regeneration.

The proposals include a new boardwalk and waterfront site, new cycle lanes, a new Library Square, enhancements at the Fair Green and reconfigured parking areas.

The plans will be on display in the library for the general public to have a look at between 2-8pm.

Advertisement

This project is supported by €2m in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

As Cathaoirleach of the MD, Patrick Connor-Scarteen will be there this afternoon.

He’s calling on as many people as possible to come in and have a look at them

Advertisement

Public submissions on the plans can be made until 31 May, either in writing to the Cahersiveen Area Office or by email to [email protected]