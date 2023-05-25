Advertisement
News

Rural regeneration plans open to public in Cahersiveen today

May 25, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Rural regeneration plans open to public in Cahersiveen today Rural regeneration plans open to public in Cahersiveen today
Share this article

There’s an open day in Cahersiveen today, regarding the plans for rural regeneration.

The proposals include a new boardwalk and waterfront site, new cycle lanes, a new Library Square, enhancements at the Fair Green and reconfigured parking areas.

The plans will be on display in the library for the general public to have a look at between 2-8pm.

Advertisement

This project is supported by €2m in funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

As Cathaoirleach of the MD, Patrick Connor-Scarteen will be there this afternoon.

He’s calling on as many people as possible to come in and have a look at them

Advertisement

Public submissions on the plans can be made until 31 May, either in writing to the Cahersiveen Area Office or by email to [email protected]

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus