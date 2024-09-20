Work to begin next week on first phase of Causeway’s ballroom redevelopment

Work will begin next week on the first phase of Causeway’s Shannon Ballroom redevelopment.
On Thursday phase 1 works will start and these to make the hall weatherproof; they'll involve replacing the existing roof.
These works will cost €400,000, which is made up of State funding and money raised from fundraisers by the Causeway Community Action Group.
Chairperson of the group Fiona Casey says they are thrilled phase 1 is getting underway.
She says fundraising plays a key role in ensuring they have enough funding to continue the development of Causeway’s Shannon ballroom.
Fiona Casey explains what the current works will involve: