Work to begin next week on first phase of Causeway’s ballroom redevelopment

Sep 20, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Work to begin next week on first phase of Causeway's ballroom redevelopment
Work will begin next week on the first phase of Causeway’s Shannon Ballroom redevelopment.

On Thursday phase 1 works will start and these to make the hall weatherproof; they'll involve replacing the existing roof.

These works will cost €400,000, which is made up of State funding and money raised from fundraisers by the Causeway Community Action Group.

Chairperson of the group Fiona Casey says they are thrilled phase 1 is getting underway.

She says fundraising plays a key role in ensuring they have enough funding to continue the development of Causeway’s Shannon ballroom.

Fiona Casey explains what the current works will involve:

