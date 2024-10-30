Woman treated for serious injuries following incident at Tralee home

A woman is being treated in University Hospital Kerry after suffering serious injuries in an incident at a home in Tralee.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment in Tralee on Monday morning.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was taken to UHK where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A second woman, also aged in her 70s, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry and no further information is currently available.