Advertisement
News

Woman treated for serious injuries following incident at Tralee home

Oct 30, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Woman treated for serious injuries following incident at Tralee home
Share this article

A woman is being treated in University Hospital Kerry after suffering serious injuries in an incident at a home in Tralee.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment in Tralee on Monday morning.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was taken to UHK where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Advertisement

A second woman, also aged in her 70s, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry and no further information is currently available.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey
Advertisement
Former manager of Killarney hotel appointed to Fáilte Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Advertisement

Recommended

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays
Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney
Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus