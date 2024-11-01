A woman remains detained at a garda station in Kerry after gardaí busted a meth lab outside Killarney.

Gardaí searched a property in the Killarney area, resulting in the seizure of thousands of euro worth of illegal drugs.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local garda units searched a property in the Killarney area yesterday.

It’s part of an ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Out of this search, gardaí seized €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory (meth lab), and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

A woman in her 40s was arrested and taken to a garda station in Kerry as a result of the drugs seizure.

She is still detained at that garda station this afternoon, and as she is held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, she can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing, and the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.