Advertisement
News

Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust

Nov 1, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust
Share this article

A woman remains detained at a garda station in Kerry after gardaí busted a meth lab outside Killarney.

Gardaí searched a property in the Killarney area, resulting in the seizure of thousands of euro worth of illegal drugs.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local garda units searched a property in the Killarney area yesterday.

Advertisement

It’s part of an ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Out of this search, gardaí seized €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory (meth lab), and a technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Advertisement

A woman in her 40s was arrested and taken to a garda station in Kerry as a result of the drugs seizure.

She is still detained at that garda station this afternoon, and as she is held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, she can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing, and the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Advertisement
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

Recommended

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus