Woman recovering in UHK after 8-hour overnight rescue operation on Mount Brandon

Aug 4, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Woman recovering in UHK after 8-hour overnight rescue operation on Mount Brandon
A woman is recovering in University Hospital Kerry this morning, after a dramatic eight-hour overnight rescue from Mount Brandon.

 

The extensive operation - coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard - involved the Dingle Coast Guard, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the gardaí and the Rescue 115 helicopter.

The alarm was raised after 10pm when the middle-aged woman was reported missing, while walking in the Loch na Liche area on the eastern side of Mount Brandon.

 

She was eventually able to give her exact location to rescue services from her mobile phone.

 

Due to the difficult terrain and the weather conditions at the time, she could not be brought to safety until 6.20 this morning.

She's being treated at UHK for hypothermia but her condition is described as stable.

