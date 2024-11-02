Woman due before court in relation to Killarney crystal meth lab bust

A woman is due before the court this afternoon after gardaí busted a meth lab outside Killarney yesterday.

Members of the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local garda units searched a property in the Killarney area on Friday.

A woman in her 40s was arrested, as part of an ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Out of this search, gardaí seized €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory, and a technical examination of the scene.

The woman, who is understood to be from Eastern Europe, has since been charged.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 4.15 this afternoon.

Gardaí say the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis; and investigations are ongoing.