Advertisement
News

Woman dies following crash in North Kerry

Mar 13, 2025 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Woman dies following crash in North Kerry
Share this article

A woman has died in a single vehicle road crash near Listowel.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Tanavalla on the R555 at around 7:30 last night (Wednesday, 12th March).

The woman, who was in her 60s, was the sole occupant and driver of the car.

Advertisement

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for any witnesses following the collision to come forward.

Advertisement

They are also asking anyone with video footage including dash-cam footage from the area between 7 and 7:30pm to let them know.

Anyone with any information can contact Listowel Garda station on 068 508 20, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

16 sheep killed in overnight dog attack in Killarney
Advertisement
Kerry TD says possible visit of US vice president could result in infrastructure upgrades
Radio Kerry signs new 10-year broadcasting licence with Coimisiún na Meán
Advertisement

Recommended

Europa League Round 16
The Players Championship Underway at TPC Sawgrass
O'Rourke Sisters In Action At World Championships
Murray And O'Mahoney Bow Out From The Bench As Crowley Starts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus