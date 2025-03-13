A woman has died in a single vehicle road crash near Listowel.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Tanavalla on the R555 at around 7:30 last night (Wednesday, 12th March).

The woman, who was in her 60s, was the sole occupant and driver of the car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for any witnesses following the collision to come forward.

They are also asking anyone with video footage including dash-cam footage from the area between 7 and 7:30pm to let them know.

Anyone with any information can contact Listowel Garda station on 068 508 20, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.