Woman arrested following incident involving baby in Tralee

Sep 24, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardai arrested a woman after it's alleged she attempted to take a baby from his mother in Tralee yesterday afternoon.

It's understood the woman tried twice to remove the baby from his buggy once on the North Circular and then in the nearby Dunnes Stores. Security and other staff at Dunnes Stores came to the mother's assistance, and gardai were notified.

The Garda Press Office says officers attended the scene of an incident on the North Circular Road at around 12.30pm yesterday.

The garda statement says one woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act 2018 and continues to receive medical attention.

Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, An Garda Siochana say they have no further comment at this time.

