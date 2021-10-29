Woman alleges sexual assault on Tralee train

An incident on the Tralee to Dublin train in which a young woman was sexually assaulted is among a number of personal accounts of behaviour on Irish Rail services that has been provided by staff to the Taoiseach and Minister for Justice.

Iarnrod Eireann staff are threatening to strike if more is not done to address threatening and anti-social behaviour on rail services.

The Irish Times reports today that one of the incidents they have highlighted relates to a young woman who was moved to a first class carriage by staff after reporting that she was sexually assaulted on a train from Tralee to Mallow.

Gardai were called but the male involved was told to return back to Tralee by train and the young woman feared this allowed him to be a position to assault another person.

Reports of anti social behaviour on Irish Rail services increased to 1,238 incidents last year.