Wins for Killarney schools at Young Social Innovators awards

Two Kerry schools picked up awards at the recent Young Social Innovators of the Year Ireland (YSI) ceremony.

St. Brigid's Secondary School, Killarney, won the bronze award for its “Operation Red” project. This focused on raising awareness on the lack of knowledge surrounding menstrual disorders.

Meanwhile, St. Brendan’s College, Killarney, won the Make Our World Safer Award, for their project aimed at combating toxic masculinity and raising awareness amongst young men of the seriousness of ‘one punch attacks’.

Now in its 21st year, YSI helps young people to develop and implement ideas to create a fairer, more equal and sustainable world.