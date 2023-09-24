Winners of Sustainable Style Saturday in Listowel races named

The overall winners of Sustainable Style Saturday were named as Cathy Troth from Firies and John Barry from Listowel.

This was event held yesterday, the last day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival.

The event was organised by Listowel Tidy Towns and An Taisce, and supported by Listowel Race Course and the local traders.

They both received a cheque for €300.

The first runner-ups were Vivian Amato from Clieveragh and Richie Power from Listowel who both received a Clarins hamper worth €100 from Oonagh of Chemco Pharmacy.

All remaining finalists received a goodie bag sponsored by local businesses.