Winners announced of Kerry Student Enterprise Awards

The winners have been announced of the Kerry County Council annual Student Enterprise Awards.

The competition saw 16 mini-businesses set up by over 50 second level school students.

It aims to promote business idea development, structure, sourcing of finance, marketing, sales and the presentation of a formal business plan.

The winner of both the junior and senior categories were students from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

The winners of the intermediate category from St Patrick's Secondary School, Castleisland.

Prizes were awarded at junior, intermediate and senior level, and the winners in all categories will be considered for inclusion in the national finals in The Helix, Dublin on May 18th.

The winner of the senior category was Mearscaoilte Lao – a farm Safety mechanism which allows ropes under tension on a calving jack to be instantly released. This company was set up by Katelyn Curtin and Orlaith Buckley from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

The winner of the intermediate category was Kicks On Wheels – a remote control to drive the kicking tee and was set up by Ruairí Brosnan, Killian Dennehy, Josh Daly and Evan Greaney from St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland.

The junior level winner was Roley Poley – an outdoor seat with cover and a retrofit rotating seat cover set up by Cait Daly, Brid Curtin, Kirsten O’Connor, Ellie Curtin and Laura McShane from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

Lillian O’Connor from Presentation Secondary School, Tralee won the coveted award for Entrepreneurial Educator of the Year and St Patrick’s Secondary School Castleisland won the Best New Comer School award.

The Creative Video Winner was Nicole Walker of Presentation Secondary School, Tralee for Recharge Nutrition - a sports nutrition ap.

My Entrepreneurial Journey Junior Category was won by Nancy O’Connor from Intermediate School Killorglin –with her business Bosca Cliste – an Irish learning tool for kids.