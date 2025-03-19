Advertisement
Wildfires threatened seven houses in Caherdaniel last night

Mar 19, 2025 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Image by photgrapher Alan Landers
Firefighters had to fight back a large gorse fire from seven houses in Caherdaniel last night.

Crews from Sneem, Caherciveen and Killarney worked to save the homes when the fire went out of control.

Kerry Fire Service also responded to gorse fires in Scartaglin and Glanbeg yesterday evening.

The fire at Scartaglin did not pose a threat to houses and was dealt with by fire units from Castleisland and Killarney.

Meanwhile, several units of the fire service in Kerry are understood to have attended wildfires in the south and the east of the county overnight.

The wildfires took hold despite the annual gorse burning ban coming into effect on the first of this mont.

The ban will last until the 31st August.

Listowel day service unit to be converted to residential unit
